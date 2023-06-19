Lacking The Rain For A While Longer
We are back in the dry spell once again, especially early in the week. Look for a few rain chances to return to the area, very slim & isolated chances Thursday & Friday. The better opportunity for storms & a decent rain will be over the weekend. While it will be a welcome sight, it won’t be enough to immediately wash away the drought conditions which are creeping into the area. We’ll need a prolonged rain to do that. But, we will take what we can get, when we can get it, especially for the farmer’s sake!