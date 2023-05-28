Keep a Close Eye on Bonfires

If you are planning on getting with family and having a bonfire or campfire, keep in mind that there is a slightly higher fire risk due to the warm weather and very low humidity.

Dew points will be in the 30s and 40s over the next couple days, and air temperatures are only getting warmer through Memorial Day weekend. As a result, any fires that get out of control will spread quickly. This is further amplified by the fact that most of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa have not seen any rainfall in nearly two weeks. The only reason the risk isn’t higher is because winds are not going to be very gusty through Memorial Day.

As long as you keep the fire small and contained in a pit and have something nearby to put out the fire before leaving the area, you will be safe this weekend.