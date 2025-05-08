Just a touch cooler Thursday, then back to summer-like warmth to end the week

A cooler, east wind will be blowing across Wisconsin into Minnesota and Iowa Thursday, bringing temperatures down just a bit from Wednesday’s highs.

Cooler is all relative, as temperatures will still run slightly above average Thursday afternoon. We can expect a sunny sky, light breeze, and highs in the upper 60s.

Winds kick back in out of the southwest Friday, a ridge of high pressure aloft is still in charge, and temperatures will rise back to the mid to upper 70s. Mother’s Day weekend will be even warmer.