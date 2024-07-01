June wrap-up; looking ahead to July

The month of June is in the books as the calendar page flips over to July.

In Rochester, June finished with an average temperatures of 67.9° which was 0.4° above the thirty year climatological average of 67.5°. The warmest temperature was 86° which occurred twice, on June 16 and 24. The coldest temperature was 49° on the morning of June 10.

The month finished with 9.86″ of rain making it the third wettest June on record and 4.51″ above average.

Looking ahead to July, the average high and low temperatures level off through the month. The average high goes from 80° on July 1 to 81° on July 15 to 79° by the end of the month whereas the average low temperature will go from 61° at the beginning to 60° by the end.

July also average around 4.19″ of rainfall.

The month will lose around 48-49 minutes of daylight hours from beginning to end.