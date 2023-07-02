June Rainfall Recap

Yeah… there was not much to recap. In fact, this June has been the driest month of June we have had since 1985. Even in 2021 (another very dry June and year in general) we had 1.46″ at Rochester International Airport. June 2023 ranks 6th among the driest months of June on record, and it has caused us to fall behind on yearly average rainfall.

We have now missed out on what is, on average, our wettest month of the year. According to the National Weather Service, the average rainfall for June at RST is 4.52″. July is the second wettest, with an average monthly rainfall of 3.88″.