July wrap-up; looking ahead to August

The month of July is in the books as the calendar page flips over to August.

In Rochester, July finished with an average temperature of 70.6° which was 0.1° above the thirty year climatological average of 70.5°. The warmest temperature was 87° which occurred on July 31. The coldest temperature was 51° on the morning of July.

The month finished with 4.76″ of rain which was 0.57″ above average.

Looking ahead to August, the average high and low temperatures continue to steadily drop through the month. The average high goes from 79° on August 1 to 78° on August 15 to 76° by the end of the month whereas the average low temperature will go from 60° at the beginning to 56° by the end.

August also averages around 4.12″ of rainfall.

The month will lose around one hour and twenty minutes of daylight hours from beginning to end.