January to close milder than average

The month of January has been running below average so far from a temperature standpoint, but a mild push of Pacific air will lead to above average temperatures as the month closes.

Wednesday will be a cooler day than the record-breaking temperatures that occurred for many on Tuesday, but will still be around 10° to 15° above average.

An upper-level ridge over the west coast will nudge its way further east sending a push of warmer air into the region on Thursday as high temperatures once again climb to near-record levels with upper 40s to lower 50s.

The warmth isn’t expected to last as temperatures cool back down into the middle-to-upper 30s on Friday and Saturday before returning to the lower 40s on Sunday.

Colder air arrives early next week with temperatures expecting to drop a bit below average with highs near or in the lower 20s through the middle of the week and night lows in the single digits and teens.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has the probability of temperatures dipping below average in the February 3rd through 7th period.