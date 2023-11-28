January-like cold for Tuesday

Arctic air will once again be overhead on Tuesday as temperatures will be more typical of mid-January than late November.

High pressure overhead will keep the area quiet with just some clouds arriving throughout the day.

The wind will be fairly light for most of the day before ramping up later in the evening with gusts approaching 25 mph at times.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens throughout the day.

Mild air will start to nudge in Tuesday night with low temperatures not as cold as previous nights thanks to a southwesterly wind.