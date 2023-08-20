It’s Hot, It’s Hot Again, and Then It’s Even Hotter!!

Heat!! That is the big story this upcoming week. We get a break for the rest of Sunday with lower humidity, but heat indices are back on the rise Monday into the 90s before we are in the triple digits during the middle of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning has already been added for several counties along I-35 and in northern Iowa, kicking off Monday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday evening in southern Minnesota and Thursday evening in northern Iowa. While the humidity isn’t going to be the most overbearing we have had all Summer, the air temperatures will be the hottest we have had all year. Air temperatures Tuesday through Thursday are expected to be in the mid to upper-90s. We could even see a couple communities in triple digits on Wednesday.

An ALERT DAY has been added for Tuesday and Wednesday, as we can say with total confidence that the Heat Index will be above 100°F, even potentially above 105°F for some communities. An Alert Day could also be added to Thursday if it looks like we’re still getting into triple digits area-wide for the heat index. A cold front comes through sometime late Thursday into early Friday, finally brining relief from the heat.

Rainfall is not currently in the forecast at all in the next week plus, making our drought conditions even worse than they already are.