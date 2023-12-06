It will be an unusually mild end to the week

With the help of a strong, south wind and sunshine, Wednesday’s temperatures have been running above average, into the mid-40s. Parts of the Midwest and High Plains to our west reached the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will dip down to around the freezing mark, which is right on the mark for the normal high this time of year.

Mild air continues to rule the roost Thursday; highs will be in the low to mid-50s by Thursday afternoon along with sunshine and a lighter breeze. For at least Thursday and Friday, we’re back to light jacket weather for the afternoons.

A storm system will move through the center of the country Friday night through Saturday and looks to at least brush the ABC 6 News area. There is the chance of a rain-snow mix early Saturday morning, and right now we can’t rule out the chance of a minor accumulation of snow. Temperatures will become more seasonable Saturday through the start of next week as highs drop back to the low to mid-30s. Enjoy the coming mild stretch of weather while we have it!