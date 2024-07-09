Isolated thunderstorm chances linger with heat, humidity to soar this weekend

Isolated, hit-or-miss, showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times through Wednesday before temperatures and humidity soar this upcoming weekend.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds will build through the day from the south thanks to the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl as well as due to daytime heating. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is also possible from late afternoon until around sunset. It’ll be a warm day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

A system will dive southeast out of Canada overnight into Wednesday that may pop a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms which may linger into Wednesday morning with isolated chances continuing through the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be near 80°.

Warm air and humidity will start to slowly increase the rest of the week with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s both Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend will be even warmer yet with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s so it will feel muggy as heat indices will be well into the 90s with some nearing 100° on Sunday.

A storm system may track into the area on Saturday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms, but details remain at this point on how it’ll evolve.