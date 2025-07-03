Isolated, strong storms possible again Thursday afternoon-evening, staying warm through Independence Day

We’re in for a very similar day Thursday in comparison to Wednesday. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening hours, and there is once again the possibility that one or two may be strong to severe.

The majority of Thursday will be nice and quiet with summer warmth, highs in the mid-80s, and plenty of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans Thursday, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast through the day.

The 4th of July will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. A line of thunderstorms will form out to our west Friday evening. At this time, it doesn’t look to make it to I-35 and east of it until around or after Midnight Friday night. Stay tuned to see if the timing is adjusted as we get closer.