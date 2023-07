If you are looking for a downpour to take place, our best opportunity is Wednesday night. Although, there is some uncertainty around tracking as well as how much moisture we will have to work with for these storms. If we can get dew points in the mid-60s, it will help with development of these storms.

There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with these storms. If we do get strong or severe storms, large hail and high winds would be the primary threats.