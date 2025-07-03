Isolated storms Thursday evening, hot and humid for Independence Day

Warm, humid air has moved into southern Minnesota and north Iowa with temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees with dew points in the 70s. The heat index has been in the 90s for all of us this afternoon and will be nudging 100 degrees Friday afternoon to early evening.

A few thunderstorms will likely develop in parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Thursday evening, along with the chance of one or two becoming severe. The most likely time for that is between 6-8pm this Thursday evening.

A ridge of high pressure takes hold for Independence Day, which will suppress thunderstorm activity locally through the day and into the evening. Thunderstorms will be more common in western Minnesota and far northwest Iowa along a front that will move our way Friday night into Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through much of Saturday, tapering off in the early evening. There is a low chance of a strong to severe storm in the mix.

Sunshine and more seasonable summer warmth is ahead for Sunday with highs around 80 degrees and a more quiet finish to the holiday weekend.