Isolated Storms Late Wednesday

While they will be isolated in coverage, they will also have the potential to become strong or even severe. Hail and high winds are the top threats with these storms. Around dinner time will be the time to watch for them. Anyone who gets rain from these could see up to about an inch, but most of us will either stay dry or see light rainfall.

In terms of warnings issued, this is setting up to be another case where we may see one or two warnings get issued (whether due to hail or high winds) at most.