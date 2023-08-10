Isolated Showers Today, Storms Friday

We are going to start out our Thursday a bit foggy once again, especially in the areas that saw the rain Wednesday evening. Look for the fog to clear out throughout the late morning, with sunny skies expected. A few passing showers with the late-day clouds will be possible at times today, with highs setting in the lower 80s once again as well.

Two more waves of rain will scoot through Friday; one late tonight into early Friday morning, with the second Friday afternoon & evening. Storms are expected with both opportunities, with the latter possibly seeing a few strong to severe storms. The second wave’s severe potential will be contingent however, on how much and how quickly we can clear up the morning’s rain & clouds.

Pockets of much-needed rain will be heavy at times with both rounds on Friday. After drying up Saturday, we are seeing the return of scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon/evening/night, lasting into early Monday morning. This will allow our low 80s for highs through Sunday, to cool to the upper 70s Monday.