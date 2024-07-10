Isolated showers, thunderstorms Wednesday followed by warming into the weekend

Once again just like the last couple of days, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday before heat and humidity ramp up heading into the weekend.

A few showers will be possible Wednesday morning with additional showers and a few thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will see nothing and stay dry. Any thunderstorms that do develop could put down a brief heavy downpour.

Quiet weather returns for Thursday and Friday before heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend.

High temperatures from Wednesday through Friday will generally be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Warm air will nudge in on Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s which will likely put the heat index (feels like) into the low-to-mid 90s.

Sunday is looking warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the heat index may approach or exceed 100° for some.

Showers and thunderstorms may sneak into the area on Saturday morning and again on Sunday, however there is still some uncertainties on the overall track of each system.