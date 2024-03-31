Isolated showers Sunday, best rain chance on Monday

We still could see a couple more isolated showers on Easter Sunday evening. Although, the best chance for rain remains on Monday. A couple snowflakes could mix in Monday morning, but we are expecting mostly rain overall. With rain being even more isolated on Sunday, rainfall totals are forecasted to be even lighter. Expect under 1/2″ of rain.

Temperatures on Monday morning start out in the mid-30s early on Monday, warmer thanks to continuous cloud cover overnight. By Monday afternoon, we drop a few degrees for highs: mid to low-40s across all communities.

We get some clearing on Tuesday, but another isolated rain chance presents itself. After this, we clear back up and warm up a few degrees each day leading up to next weekend. Temperatures for next weekend are trending cooler than the widespread 60s that were originally forecasted, but we are still looking at upper-50s and low-60s here.

After these next few days, we will, once again, have to wait until early next week for more rain.