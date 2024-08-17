Hurricane Ernesto bearing down on Bermuda

While things are quieting down here at home, the same cannot be said for folks in Bermuda.

Hurricane Ernesto, now a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph, is bearing down on the tiny island this evening. Radar shows that Bermuda is already being bashed with very heavy rainfall. Ernesto’s wind field is also very large, so it is quite possible the island is already experiencing at least tropical storm force winds at this time.

It’s going to be a long night for the island as Ernesto passes almost directly overheard. Fortunately, the hurricane appears to be weakening based on satellite imagery, but that doesn’t mean it still won’t be a major impact event for Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ernesto to bring hurricane conditions to the island starting right around now and lasting through a decent portion of Saturday. Once Ernesto passes over the island of Bermuda, it will continue to track north/northeastward through the beginning of next week, accelerating as it does so.

Newfoundland, Canada may have to deal with Ernesto brushing them to the south on Monday. As hurricanes like Ernesto make their way northward, they tend to expand in size. Therefore, given the expected track of Ernesto, it is probably Newfoundland will feel at least some effects from the hurricane, even if the center of the hurricane misses them well to the south. These effects will likely include stronger wind gusts, heavy rain, as well as high surf and perhaps some storm surge in lower lying coastal areas.

Ernesto is the 3rd hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Atlantic typically doesn’t see it’s 3rd hurricane until September, so we are well ahead of schedule in regards to hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean so far this year. Experts say that this trend will likely continue through the remainder of the season.