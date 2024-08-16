Hurricane Ernesto barrels toward Bermuda this weekend

Hurricane Ernesto continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean as it barrels toward Bermuda heading into the weekend.

As of 5:00 AM on Friday, Hurricane Ernesto is a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 MPH and gusts up to 120 MPH. It is centered approximately 300 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The estimated minimum central pressure is 968 millibars (28.59 inches).

A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda as the storm is expected to remain a strong Category 2 hurricane as it passes near or over the island on Saturday.

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in Bermuda with isolated maximum amounts up to 15 inches. This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding.

A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Meanwhile, more than 290,000 of 1.4 million customers remained in the dark Thursday evening, more than a day after Ernesto swiped past Puerto Rico late Tuesday as a tropical storm before strengthening into a hurricane.