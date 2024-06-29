Hurricane Beryl becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season

Hurricane Beryl formed on Saturday afternoon east of the Caribbean, becoming the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

As of Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Beryl is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 MPH. It is about 720 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

It is forecasted to quickly become a major Category 3 hurricane bringing life-threating winds up to 120 MPH and storm surge to areas in the Caribbean.

The hurricane is heading towards Barbados and the Windward Islands where hurricane conditions are possible Sunday night or Monday morning.

Storm surge may raise water levels by 5 to 7 feet above normal tide levels.

Rainfall of 3″ to 6″ is also likely across Barbados and the Windward Islands which may cause areas of flooding.

The Windward Islands include Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The NHC says interests in the central and western Caribbean should monitor the progress of Beryl in the days ahead.