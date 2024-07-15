Humidity to lower this week as dry air punches in

The heat and humidity of the last few days will be a thing of the past as much cooler and drier air arrives leading to much lower humidity and comfortable weather.

Dew point temperatures which have been consistently running in the 60s and 70s leading to some muggy days recently, will finally begin to lower through the week as dry, Canadian air arrives.

Monday will still be quite muggy with dew points in the 60s and 70s. They’ll be slightly lower on Tuesday with the chance to more comfortable weather arriving on Wednesday behind another passing cold front as drier air surges south lowering dew points into the 50s which is in the more comfortable range.

The comfortable weather is expect to last through the weekend.