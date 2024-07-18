Humidity to increase along with rain chances this weekend

The stretch of comfortable and pleasant July weather will slowly come to an end as humidity will start to increase along with chance for rain through the upcoming weekend.

High pressure will slowly start to move further east on Saturday as moisture surges northward into the region from the Gulf of Mexico leading to higher humidity as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s.

A weak disturbance will drop south out of Canada which will lead to the chance of a few spotty shower and thunderstorms on Saturday. The higher chance may fall near and west of I-35. Temperatures are expected to hover near average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Additional energy is expected to slide through on Sunday leading to the chance of more scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms.

The weekend will not be a total washout so don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter if any thunderstorms develop.

Temperatures on Sunday will again hover near average with highs near 80°.