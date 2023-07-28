Humidity & Storm Chances Remain

Although it won’t be *AS* hot as it was Thursday, there will be plenty of heat & humidity to deal with once again, especially across northern Iowa for Friday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s & lower 90s, with the hottest temps & higher humidity south of I-90.

An ALERT DAY status is in place due to the heat, humidity, and another storm chance this afternoon & evening. A very good threat for severe weather looms south of I-90, from 1-9 PM, with damaging wind & large hail the primary threats. Although the severe threat is greater the farther south you travel (towards Des Moines), we will still see a few strong, possibly severe storms rumble through the Weather First Area later today. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms as well.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet & comfy, with highs in the lower 80s along with lower humidity. No major heatwaves are expected as we move into August next week, and same goes for any heavy rainmakers.