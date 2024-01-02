How warm and dry have we been?

As you know by now, we had the warmest December we have ever had. Temperatures being WAY above average also contributed to a lack of snowfall that we have not had in over 20 years. We also saw more snowfall in October around Halloween than we did in both November and December, which according to measurements from the National Weather Service has never happened on record going back nearly 100 years.

This warmer and drier period is expected to come to an end in about a week or so.