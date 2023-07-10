Hottest Day of the Week, Strong Storms Tonight

By KAALTV
Jim Peterson
Morning Meteorologist Jim Peterson

It will be another day to crank up that AC, as highs are heading back into the upper 80s & lower 90s this afternoon. As always, be sure to take your cool-down breaks & stay hydrated, especially if you have to be working outside today.

Storms are expected to rumble through the Weather First Area later in the evening & into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with damaging wind, large hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes possible. Timing out the storms, keep a watchful eye to the sky between 7 PM Monday – 1 AM Tuesday. Heavy rain & plenty of lightning will also be present, whether these storms are severe or not.

Temperatures will “cool” to the middle & upper 70s for the middle of the week, before returning to the lower 80s Friday & for the weekend. We will also keep the daily chances for showers & thunderstorms in the forecast as we go through the week & move into the weekend. While this won’t completely wash away the drought impacts, it will certainly be a welcome sight!