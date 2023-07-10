Hottest Day of the Week, Strong Storms Tonight

It will be another day to crank up that AC, as highs are heading back into the upper 80s & lower 90s this afternoon. As always, be sure to take your cool-down breaks & stay hydrated, especially if you have to be working outside today.

Storms are expected to rumble through the Weather First Area later in the evening & into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with damaging wind, large hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes possible. Timing out the storms, keep a watchful eye to the sky between 7 PM Monday – 1 AM Tuesday. Heavy rain & plenty of lightning will also be present, whether these storms are severe or not.

Temperatures will “cool” to the middle & upper 70s for the middle of the week, before returning to the lower 80s Friday & for the weekend. We will also keep the daily chances for showers & thunderstorms in the forecast as we go through the week & move into the weekend. While this won’t completely wash away the drought impacts, it will certainly be a welcome sight!