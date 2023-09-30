HOT Weekend, cooling off this week

With clouds clearing out very early this afternoon, it has made it easy for temperatures to jump. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s both Saturday and Sunday. With some humidity to work with both days, it will feel more like 90+ outside. A few record highs are looking to be broken both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures also start out fairly warm in the upper-60s early Sunday. We’ll slowly get cooler and cooler each day until Tuesday before the BIG drop off. Our next rain chance is early Wednesday. A cold front will come through behind the cold front early Wednesday. That will signal the end of this period of Summer warmth.

In fact, this time next week, we won’t even be getting into the 60s. Outside of Wednesday, we’re looking dry going forward.