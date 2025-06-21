Hot, sunny weekend with heat index rising over 100°

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for this weekend with heat index readings of 100-105 degrees likely. It’ll be a great weekend to go play in the water, find a lake, pool, or just setup the sprinkler for the kids. Or you. This kind of heat can be dangerous for vulnerable people. Babies, kids, older adults, and those with chronic illness are especially susceptible. Check on your neighbors without air conditioning and be sure to stay hydrated.

Late evenings and early mornings will be beautiful when we’re outside the peak heating of the day.

This is going to be a quiet weekend otherwise. Thunderstorms return early next week and repeated rounds of thunderstorms are likely from Monday through Thursday.