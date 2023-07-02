Hot Start to the Week, Watching for Storms

Before 4th of July Festivities get underway Tuesday, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are also expected to be in the mid to upper-80s Sunday afternoon and low-90s Monday afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day Monday, with the best opportunity overnight into Tuesday. Although, we are looking to stay mostly dry from now through Tuesday afternoon. Eventually, storms return to the forecast late Tuesday right around when fireworks would be taking place. These storms late on Tuesday do have the potential to be strong or even severe, although to our northwest is where the most favorable environment will be. If storms go severe, it will be due to large hail or high winds. Due to this potential for severe weather, an Alert Day has been added for late Tuesday evening.

Storms continue into Wednesday as well, but the severe threat will be greater to our south and east by this point. A cold front comes through, and high pressure soon looms large behind the cold front.

Temperatures will drop hard behind the cold front; after starting the week in the upper-80s and low-90s, we will be in the 70s with a couple low-80s here and there the rest of the work week.