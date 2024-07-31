Hot, muggy Wednesday

Wednesday will definitely feel like the last day of July as hot and humid weather is expected.

The day will bring lots of sunshine and that summertime sun will lead to a very warm day as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to 90° making it one of the warmest days of the summer season.

Moisture will also be on the increase with dew point temperatures expected to push into the middle 70s leading to a very muggy day.

The combined air temperature and dew point will lead to heat indices (feels-like) likely in the mid-to-upper 90s for most.

Anyone who is working or has anything planned outdoors should drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and seek shade whenever possible.

Clouds will gradually build later in the afternoon and evening ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area later in the night.