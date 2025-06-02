Hot kick-off to the week, but notably cooler with rain likely into Tuesday

For the first time this season, at least for some of us, temperatures have hit the 90 degree mark in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Cooler changes are ahead for the rest of the week as a front is about to push through the region Monday night into Tuesday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning with occasional showers possible overnight. Rain is likely across the area through Tuesday and amounts should be exceeding 1 inch for most of us. Those showers will begin to taper off late Tuesday afternoon.

We’re in for more sunshine, possibly still with a smoky haze on Wednesday. While temperatures will bump back into the mid-70s Wednesday, it’s not going to be as warm through the rest of this week as it has been this Monday.

There are occasional shower and thunderstorm chances through the rest of this week. Nothing is looking very potent at this time, but there is at least the likelihood we’ll stay in a relatively active pattern the rest of this week into the weekend.