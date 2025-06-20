Hot, humid yet quiet through the weekend, thunderstorms return next week with heavy rain

We’re wrapping up the week on a bright, warm note. Temperatures aren’t too far off the mark for the summer solstice, only a few degrees above average, and more humid air is making its way into the area. Dew points have climbed into the lower 70s as of Friday afternoon and will remain in the 70s through the weekend.

Along with more humid air, a ridge of high pressure is in charge through the weekend, and that will make for more heat. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be no cooler than the mid-70s, giving us a jump start to reaching the low to mid-90s Saturday afternoon.

That heat is going to stick around into the beginning of next week, although clouds and developing thunderstorms should keep temperatures from reaching 90° Monday afternoon.

There are heat headlines in effect for this weekend, from a Heat Advisory in southeast Minnesota and most of Iowa to an Extreme Heat Warning for western Iowa and much of central to western Minnesota. For all of us, no matter the location, heat indices will be exceeding 100° in all of Iowa and most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some locations along and west of I-35 may see heat index readings approaching 110° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

An active pattern returns next week with repeated rounds of thunderstorms likely from Monday through Thursday. Repeated, heavy rains are a possibility.