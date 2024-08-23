Hot, humid weekend ahead

Summer is set to sizzle as warm and humid air will lead to a toasty weekend.

A high pressure ridge centered over the southern United States will begin to track further north this weekend, also amplifying the jet stream further north as warmer and more humid air build into the region.

Temperatures will soar into the middle 80s on Saturday. Dew point temperatures will also climb into the upper 60s leading to heat indices (feels-like) near or in the low 90s.

Sunday will be even warmer as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s. Moisture will also increase leading to higher dew point temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s resulting in a very muggy day. The heat index will likely be near 100°.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with some clouds at times. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and Saturday night as a weak system crosses the region as the higher moisture builds north.