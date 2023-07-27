Hot, Humid, & Strong Storms Thursday

We are expecting the hottest day of the year for Thursday, as high temperatures soar into the middle & upper 90s. Humidity will make it feel even worse, with heat index values ranging from 100-105°, prompting a HEAT ADVISORY from 12-8 PM Thursday. Please remember all of your heat safety tips, staying hydrated (with water), keeping as cool as possible, limiting time outside (if you can, this goes for pets as well), and never leaving a person or pet in a vehicle!

ALERT DAY status is in place given the extreme heat, as well as a storm chance for later in the evening. Timing out the storms, we are looking at a window from 6-10 PM for a few strong/severe storms, with damaging wind & large hail the primary threats.

Friday will see highs back in the upper 80s & lower 90s, still plenty hot & humid as well. This too will fuel another storm chance for the afternoon & evening, with the threat for severe weather still looming, especially for our communities along & south of I-90. 2-7 PM looks to be Friday’s window for storms, with hail & wind threats once again.

Temperatures begin to ease, along with the humidity & storm chances over the weekend. This will be the trend as well as we head through next week.