Hot, humid Monday

Monday is an ALERT DAY as the warmest air of the summer season will grip the area as the week starts.

A high pressure ridge over the central part of the country will lead to hot and humid weather for several states including Minnesota and Iowa.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 90s by Monday afternoon.

The humidity will be very high as dew point temperatures are expected to surge into the mid-to-upper 70s leading to a very muggy day.

The high humidity and heat will lead to heat indices (feels-like) in the range of 105° to 110°.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for much of the area from Monday afternoon until evening, while some in north Iowa are under a HEAT ADVISORY where heat indices will be a tad lower.