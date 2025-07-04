Hot, humid Independence Day with showers, thunderstorms likely heading into weekend

Hot and humid weather is expected for the 4th of July before a storm system brings showers and thunderstorms to the area to start the weekend.

Independence Day will start with some clouds as a system continues to pass east of the area. Sunshine will eventually make its presence felt with temperatures expecting to climb to near or in the lower 90s by late afternoon. The humidity will be high resulting in a heat index around the middle-to-upper- 90s. There will be a breeze with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Friday night looks quiet for any fireworks celebrations. Other than some clouds, it’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures around the low-to-mid- 80s by evening.

A storm system will slide a cool front through the area on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely. If enough daytime instability can build, a few stronger thunderstorms would be possible, the widespread severe weather is not expected. Strong wind gusts and heavy downpours would be the main threats. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s for highs.

Quiet weather and sunshine returns on Sunday which will carry over into the new week with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms next week with the first coming on Tuesday.