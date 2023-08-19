Hot, Humid At Times, But Still No Rain

The rest of Saturday remains hot and humid. A Heat Advisory for all local counties expires at 9 PM Saturday Night. Temperatures drop into the low-70s and upper-60s overnight.

For Sunday, we are still dealing with the heat. Temperatures are in the upper-80s and a few low-90s for highs can’t be ruled out, but the humidity is lower than Saturday. Any rain that tries to get close is expected to stay north of our area. Even if we somehow manage to get rain, it won’t last long.

This upcoming week, we’re turning up the heat even more!! In fact, we could break a record or two this upcoming week. Highs are looking to top off in the mid to upper-90s all of Tuesday through Thursday. Currently, humidity isn’t expected to be too overwhelming. Although a Heat Advisory or even Excessive Heat Warning could be added in the future.

Odds are, we are all staying dry in the next week. High pressure will remain prominent north of us. Once a cold front comes through at some point late Thursday or early Friday, that is when the wave of extreme heat is over for us.