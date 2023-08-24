Hot Friday, Better Weekend Ahead

The punishing heat is on the way out, but we’ve got to get through Friday. Expect high in the middle to upper 80s. With humidity falling, the heat indices won’t be as high as the past few days.

Expect a chance of showers and a few storms Friday morning. Some storms may be strong, and include a heavy downpour, but severe weather is not expected.

After all this heat, the weekend looks great! Highs will be in the upper 70s, but the dew point will return to the comfortable range – the 50s.