Hot & Dry Stretch Ahead

A ridge of high pressure is about to take hold over the central United States, and it’s going to keep our temperatures above average and our rainfall to zero. It’s not looking like we’ll see record high temperatures, we may not even be close, but highs will be nearing 90 this weekend and staying in the upper 80s to around 90 through next week.

The ridge responsible for the heat will also work to suppress shower and thunderstorm activity.

It’s uncertain if the hot and dry spell will continue past the next 7 days, but there are indications that this trend will continue, generally speaking. I’m hopeful we might have at least one, weak cold front slide through, possibly late next week into the weekend.