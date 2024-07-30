Hot and humid, with storm chances hanging around through Thursday

Good afternoon everyone! While the temperatures outside have not been terribly high today, the dew points remain soupy! High level cloud cover kept our temperatures more capped, but this will likely not be the case tomorrow.

Tonight will be mild under a partly cloudy sky. There will be a smaller chance for showers and t-storms, especially after midnight for our southern viewing area. No widespread storm activity is expected, however.

Highs for Wednesday will be approaching 90F across most of the viewing area. There will be plenty of sunshine with some clouds in the mix throughout the day. Storm chances return by late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours, but no guarantees on everyone seeing rain.

Storm chances stick around tomorrow night and Thursday. Some storms may be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and even a few isolated tornadoes all possible. Things look to dry out by Friday.

Temperature wise, Wednesday will be our warmest day, with Thursday potentially being our coolest (maybe not even reaching 80F) depending on the amount of cloud cover we see. The humidity will be sticking around though the rest of the week.

This upcoming weekend is looking very summer like across the area, with highs in the mid 80F’s, soupy dew points continuing, and plenty of sunshine! While the tropical air may not be good news for some, I think the lack of storm chances this upcoming weekend will make up for that for many wanting to get out on the lake.