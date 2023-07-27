Hot and humid through Friday; pleasant weekend ahead

The mercury passed 90 degrees Thursday afternoon for the first time this summer. Of course, it’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity, and with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, the heat index has been approaching and exceeding 100 degrees in some parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today. Friday will be almost as warm, although it looks like highs may not hit 90 degrees for most of us. Either way, still hot and muggy to wrap up the week.

There will likely be a few thunderstorms around ABC 6 News area between Thursday evening and Friday evening, but it’s difficult to pin down exactly when and where we’ll catch any downpours. Any thunderstorm that develops will have the potential for damaging wind and some brief but heavy rain.

Looking farther ahead to the weekend, temperatures will turn more seasonable with highs around 80 degrees and a much lesser chance of any thunderstorm activity until, possibly, Sunday night.