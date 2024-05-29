Honkerscast: Wednesday night vs. Eau Claire

The Rochester Honkers are back in action at Mayo Field on Wednesday night.

The Honkers are off to an 0-2 start and are looking for their first win of the early season as they will play the Eau Claire Express.

First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

It’ll be an absolutely beautiful evening for a baseball game, grilling or anything else outdoors.

Any clouds that develop during the heating of the day will fade after sunset.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70° by first pitch and low 60s by the time the game ends.