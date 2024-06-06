Honkerscast: Thursday night vs. Eau Claire

The Rochester Honkers return to Mayo Field on Thursday night.

The Honkers are looking to put an end to their five-game losing streak as they will play the Eau Claire Express with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 PM.

The Honkers are off to a slow start with a 1-8 record. Their one win came against Eau Claire on Thursday, May 30. The Honkers also have two losses vs. the Express.

It’ll be a pleasant night for baseball or any outdoor activity. Other than some clouds, it’ll be quiet with temperatures in the upper 60s to start the game and likely low 60s by its end. The humidity will also be low.

It’ll be a breezy night as winds may gust up to 35 MPH at times.