Honkerscast: Quiet, mild despite clouds overhead
Temperatures will be mild along with quiet weather despite the clouds overhead as the Rochester Honkers kickoff another Northwoods league baseball season on Monday night.
The Honkers just missed a playoff spot in the final days of last season.
First pitch on Monday night is set for 6:35 PM vs. the La Crosse Loggers who finished as the runner-up in the Northwoods League last year to the champion the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Temperatures are expected to be mild for the game in the 60s under a mainly cloudy sky. The wind will be light out of the east around 5 to 10 mph.