Holding Onto The Warm Air

We are trending on the sunny, warm, & humid side as we go into & through the Fourth of July Weekend. Highs are back in the middle to upper 80s today through Sunday, with a run at 90° Monday & the Fourth of July itself (next Tuesday).

As far as our rain chances go, we’ll keep the chance for a few isolated storms in the forecast Friday – Monday, thanks to the daytime heating throughout the area. Severe threats remain very low, however a few strong storms will be possible with any that form during this timeframe, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, some hail & strong wind all possible.

The better opportunity for a steady, prolonged rain will arrive on the late afternoon/evening of the Fourth of July. Storms look to fire up around/after 6 PM, lasting through the overnight & most of the following Wednesday. It’s too early to talk specifics on the potential for severe weather, however, these storms may disrupt any Fourth of July plans outside, including those firework displays.

Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast going into & through our holiday weekend. Have a safe & happy Fourth of July Weekend everyone!