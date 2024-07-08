Hit or miss showers, thunderstorms through midweek followed by summertime heat

A few systems will track across the region through the middle of the week leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms followed by warming temperatures into the weekend.

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday afternoon before ending around or before sunset as a weak system pushes through.

A few more isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon before another system leads to additional chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The rest of the week is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming along with higher humidity.

High temperatures through Wednesday will be near average with most areas in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Warmer and more summerlike air will nudge in beginning on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s before climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend.