High’s in the 60F’s return by Tuesday

The last few days have been on the chilly side across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Highs have generally been in the low to mid 50F’s, with breezy winds adding a chill to the air.

This trend will change quickly this week, as broad scale atmospheric conditions promote the return of warmer air north.

High temperatures on Monday will be stunted by morning cloud cover and northwesterly flow behind a departing area of low pressure. Highs, however, will be slightly warmer than Sunday, in the mid to upper 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota. Even a few 60F’s will be possible across northern Iowa.

A warm front passes through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, sending temperatures well into the 60F’s Tuesday afternoon! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60F’s Tuesday, especially if there is more sunshine than clouds.

Even warmer temperatures arrive Wednesday, with highs flirting with 70F across southeastern Minnesota. Highs will easily climb into the lower 70F’s across northern Iowa, especially if there is more sun than cloud cover.

A trough of low pressure passes through on Thursday and Friday, bringing cloud cover and precipitation chances back to the area. This will likely stunt temperatures a bit both Thursday and Friday, resulting in highs closer to 60F.

We hold onto 60F into next weekend, thanks to the jet stream remaining primarily to the north of Minnesota and Iowa. By next weekend, 60F for a high will technically be below average! However, it certainly will feel more comfortable than highs closer to 50F!