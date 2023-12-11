High Pressure takes over later this week

Mild weather will return once again. A cold front will race through early on Tuesday, which will be a bump in the warmer pattern this week. We then warm right back up on Wednesday and continue to stay warmer heading into next weekend. We are not aiming to get as warm as we were Thursday or Friday last week, but it will allow for us to see more above-average temperatures again. Skies will clear up, allowing us to get the radiation to warm up more.

Rain and snow are both out of the forecast this week, continuing our dry trend.