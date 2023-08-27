High Pressure Short Term, Heat Returns Long Term

Later this week, high pressure will move in and become stationary due to Hurricane Idalia. This low will make it harder for the high in our area to move eastward. As such, we will have a few days of sunny skies. Once the high moves further east by Friday, this is when we start to get more clouds again.

This high pressure and lack of any system moving in our area will allow temperatures to get warmer and warmer every day after Monday. By this weekend, we are back up near 90°F as hot air builds in from the southwest once again. We are currently not expected to see the same temperature peaks that we saw last week, but things could change being a week out.