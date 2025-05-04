High pressure maintains control this week

Even after the Omega Block pattern breaks down by the middle of this week, high pressure will maintain control of our forecast through the beginning of next week.

Monday will be slightly cooler, but still warm! High temperatures will climb into the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s across the region, under a mainly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be warmer, with high pressure nudging eastward as the Omega Block begins to break down. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70F’s across the area, under plenty of sunshine once again.

As the Omega Block breaks down, a cold front will swing southward from Southern Canada Wednesday. Pieces of upper level energy will also continue to travel west from Indiana. The forcing associated with these features, as well as traces of atmospheric moisture, may be enough to kick off a stray shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be one of the cooler days of the week behind the cold front, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s.

Temperatures warm Friday through the weekend, with highs well into the 70F’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some locations have a good chance of reaching 80F, especially across Northern Iowa!

With that said, temperatures are going to be more summerlike this week, with limited, if any, precipitation falling across the region.